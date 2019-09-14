Govt committed for youth employment; new startup policy soon: Sharma

The state government is committed for employment of youth, and a new startup policy will be unveiled soon, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said on Saturday. "At present, the UP IT and start-up policy 2017 is being followed.. However, there is not a holistic start-up policy in the state covering all the industries.

"Hence, to enable the youth to become job creators, the UP government is making a holistic startup policy, which will cover sectors like agriculture, medical and health, energy, khadi, education, tourism and transportation. The policy will be declared soon," Sharma said at UP Start-Up Conclave-2019 here. The state government is committed for employment of youth, and for this, it has linked the industrial policies with employment creation, the minister said.

"Through various projects pertaining to IT and Electronics, in the next five years more than 5 lakh jobs will be generated," he said. To boost the "Startup Revolution" in UP, one of the largest incubator will be established in Lucknow. A Start-Up fund of Rs 1,000 crore is being established in Uttar Pradesh, Sharma noted.

Start-Up Express programmes are also being organised throughout the state to motivate the youth towards start-up, he added.

