International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Saudi stocks dip 3 per cent in first session after oil attack

PTI Riyadh
Updated: 15-09-2019 13:48 IST
Saudi stocks dip 3 per cent in first session after oil attack

Image Credit: pixbay.com

Saudi shares dropped three percent at the start of trading Sunday, the first session after drone attacks on two major oil facilities knocked out more than half the kingdom's production. The Arab world's largest capital market shed some 200 points in the first few minutes after the opening bell, before regaining some of the losses.

The key energy sector plunged 4.7 per cent, while the telecom and banking sectors each slid three per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Saudi Arabia
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019