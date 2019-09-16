Copper futures fall on weak global cues

Copper futures traded lower by Rs 1.85 at Rs 458.10 per kg in futures trade on Monday after speculators trimmed their positions amid a subdued trend in the global market. On Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for September delivery fell by Rs 1.85, or 0.40 percent, to Rs 458.10 per kg in a business turnover of 2,063 lots.

Similarly, copper contracts for October delivery traded down by Rs 1.55, or 0.34 percent, to Rs 459.5 per kg in a business turnover of 197 lots. In the international market, the metal was quoting lower by 1.06 percent to USD 267.10 per pound in New York.

