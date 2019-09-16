Avenues galore for IT cos to explore US markets: Council

The Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council on Monday said there was an opportunity for information technology (IT) companies in India to tap unexplored markets in the United States. Past chairman of the council and chairman of Indiasoft Steering Committee Nalin Kohli said 65 per cent of India's software exports were to North America and Canada and there was still an opportunity to tap the unexplored markets in the US.

"Georgia (USA) has been identified (to tap the opportunity available). We are doing a roadshow in Georgia. If that happens, a large chunk of small IT companies may start talking to their counterparts in the United States," he told PTI on the sidelines of an event here. Noting that big IT companies in the US set up subsidiary in India through partnerships, he said smaller companies too were looking for suitable tie-ups to set up base in India.

"So, they look at India as a huge market", he said. According to him, 65 per cent of India's software exports go to North America, Canada, 25 per cent to Europe and remaining to other parts of the globe.

Council executive director DK Sareen said 'Internet of Things' (IoT) can become a 'game-changer' for India. By 2020-end, nearly 1.9 billion devices were expected to be connected from the current base of 60 billion under IoT, he said. Kohli and senior officials of Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council were here to announce the 20th edition of INDIASOFT,the flagship IT event of the council.

Around 250 Indian IT companies were expected to participate in the event to be held between March 3 and 4 in Hyderabad, in which around 400 delegates from overseas were expected. Another event GLOBALSOFT 2020 wherein over 50 foreign IT majors would also take part in the two-day event showcasing their products and solutions to buyers from India and the global markets, he said..

