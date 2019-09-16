Steel Import Monitoring System launched to provide advance information

Union Minister of Commerce & Industry and Railways, Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce & Industry, Hardeep Singh Puri launched Steel Import Monitoring System (SIMS) in New Delhi today. The system has been developed in consultation with the Ministry of Steel on the pattern of US Steel Import Monitoring and Analysis (SIMA) system.

The SIMS will provide advance information about steel imports to Government and stakeholders including, steel industry (producers), steel consumers (importers) to have effective policy interventions.

In this system, the importers of specified steel products will register in advance on the web portal of SIMS providing the necessary information. The registration will be online and automatic and no human intervention is required. The importer can apply for registration not earlier than 60th day and not later than 15th day before the expected date of arrival of import consignment. The automatic Registration Number thus granted shall remain valid for a period of 75 days. The information about the steel imports provided by the importers on the SIMS will be monitored by the Steel Ministry.

Steel Import Monitoring System (SIMS) has been notified with effect from 1st November 2019 vide Notification No.17 dated 5th September 2019. The system shall require importers to submit advance information in an online system for import of 284 steel tariff lines at 8-digit HS code in order to obtain an automatic Registration Number by paying the prescribed registration fee. The importer shall have to enter the Registration Number and expiry date of Registration in the Bill of Entry to enable Customs for clearance of the consignment. The SIMS will be effective from 01.11.2019, i.e., Bill of Entry on or after 01.11.2019. The facility of online Registration will be available with effect from 16/09/2019.

