Pratibha Syntex is committed for water conservation and its reuse   

While Union government kicked off Jal Shakti Abhiyan, water conservation that would focus on the renovation of water bodies, regulating industrial consumption, harvesting rainwater and reuse of wastewater, there is one conglomerate called Pratibha Syntex in Pithampur that has been working for inclusive water conservation criteria.

"Considering the fact that textile industry is the second-largest pollutant of water after oil and gas industry it is our responsibility to make adequate reuse of water", said Amrit Pal Singh Chhabra, Head engineering department. We have installed latest ETP, STP and Rainwater harvesting plants in our campus, he added.

Pratibha Syntex is recycling 100% of wastewater oozing out from dye house through its state-of-the-art effluent treatment plant and four-stage RO. With the treatment, we are recovering 97% of water, which is infused back in the dying processes again. Remaining 3% of water gets evaporated by three-stage multi-stage evaporators.

Developed with the latest technology the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) in the campus uses domestic waste generated through 2000 people residing in the campus. This wastewater is treated to generate 68% of the recovery. The recovered water is used in the boiler and to top up the dye house requirement. The remaining 32% of water is used for gardening and humidification plant.

We have developed a rainwater harvesting plant at our garment unit, with the capacity to collect 4800 kilolitres of water. The water is utilized to increase the water level of the earth there.

In the process of recycling, reusing and recharging of water, Pratibha Syntex has reduced its freshwater consumption from 1400 Kilolitre per day in 2010-11 to 500 Kilo litre per day on a date, confirmed Mr Amrit Pal Singh Chhabra. Adding that because of our efforts in water conservation, Pollution Control Board has feted us with Madhya Pradesh State Level Environment Award in the year 2018. He also added that we are zero liquid discharge compliant facility, which means we do not discharge any pollutants in the environment.