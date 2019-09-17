International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

FTSE 100 steadies after Saudi attacks; Sirius Minerals plummets

Reuters London
Updated: 17-09-2019 13:12 IST
FTSE 100 steadies after Saudi attacks; Sirius Minerals plummets

Image Credit: Flickr

London's FTSE 100 index inched higher early on Tuesday as a sell-off over the implications of the weekend attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities eased in Europe, while shares in UK fertilizer mining venture Sirius Minerals tanked. The FTSE 100 gained just over 0.1%, with heavyweight oil majors continuing to feel the benefit of a rise in oil prices since the attack on Saturday on the world's biggest crude processing plant.

The midcap FTSE 250, however, fell almost 0.4%, with Sirius Minerals diving 60% after it said it would slow development of its polyhalite project and scrap a planned $500 million bond sale as the UK government declined to provide support to facilitate its financing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019