Oriental Bank of Commerce Completes One Successful Partnership Year With Leading Wealth Management Startup 'fisdom'

NEW DELHI, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Same time, last year Oriental Bank of Commerce and leading fintech startup fisdom inked a pact to offer customers a superior wealth management experience through a robust yet intuitive & truly digital platform. The partnership was kickstarted with offering mutual funds and intends to gradually offer a full-service of products.

The partnership celebrates a year of success in terms of rapid adoption and utilisation of the platform through OBC m-pay (the bank's mobile banking application) and branches being effectively trained and prepared to offer customers a complementary physical touch-point to reach out in case of any assistance that may be required.

"Customer-centricity and efficient technology has always been at the core of Oriental Bank of Commerce's goals. With fisdom, our endeavour is to become a one-stop-shop for all of our customer's financial needs," said Mukesh Jain (MD & CEO, Oriental Bank of Commerce).

The fisdom platform is a self-servicing platform which allows user to not only choose to invest in any Indian mutual fund through multiple payment modes but also acts as a single touch-point to access real-time portfolio reports, fund details, one-click redemption and an entire host of post-investment services including one-touch access to a dedicated customer experience centre to resolve all types of queries that a customer may have.

Anand Dalmia (Co-founder at fisdom) says, "It is thrilling to work so closely with a renowned bank like Oriental Bank of Commerce and share the vision to revolutionise the way customers access financial products."

"We have always been dedicated towards being at the forefront of the digital revolution and this is yet another step in the same direction. The rapid pace of adoption among customers is quite encouraging and motivates us to offer more products in due course of time," said Rajendra Saboo (GM - Wealth Management).

On similar lines, Karan Batra (Director, fisdom) said, "We are glad customers are loving the digital experience and are now even more enthusiastic to work closely with Oriental Bank of Commerce to offer more digitally innovative products going forward."

The partnership is looked upon in the industry as a classic case study of how a blend of a public sector bank's banking expertise and a leading fintech's innovation DNA can lead to an enhanced customer value proposition, engagement and finally satisfaction.

About fisdom

fisdom is India's leading personal finance brand offering a truly digital, robust yet simple wealth management experience. The application is currently among the highest-rated personal finance mobile applications in India. fisdom is the only personal finance management company in India to have exclusive partnerships with 10+ leading banks, NBFCs and other leading digital brands to make superior wealth management accessible to all their customers.

