London, Sep 17 (AFP) Oil prices dropped 5 per cent on Tuesday as analysts said they were expecting Saudi production to recover sooner than expected.

At around 1400 GMT, North Sea Brent crude oil for delivery in November was trading at USD 65.35 in London, a drop of $5.35 compared to the closing price on Monday. (AFP) AMS

AMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)