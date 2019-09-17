Thai AirAsia to launch Varanasi-Bangkok flight from Nov

Thai AirAsia, the subsidiary company of Malaysian budget carrier AirAsia, on Tuesday announced the launch of its services to Bangkok from Varanasi, starting November 25. The flights services on the new route will be operated four days in a week --Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays--the airline said in a release.

Varanasi is the 10th Indian destination for Thai AirAsia, which already operates flights to Ahmedabad, Kochi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Jaipur, Visakhapatnam and Gaya, which is a seasonal flight. The airline also announced opening of the sale of tickets for the Varanasi-Bangkok flight from Tuesday, adding the services on the new route will remain functional till March 28 next year.

"India is a key market for AirAsia and the addition of this route will help expand and further our international connectivity to the country. The VaranasiBangkok route will help guests explore both the destinations and we hope to add more in the future," said RajKumar Paranthaman, India Cluster Head. The three of the AirAsia groups sister concerns-- AirAsia X, Thai AirAsia and AirAsia Berhad--together fly a total of 117 flights per week to and from various Indian destinations.

The group's Indian arm AirAsia India currently operates over 165 flights daily with a fleet of 22 Airbus A320 planes..

