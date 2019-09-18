Embark on a Culinary Extravaganza With Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla

Binge like a boss this Food Fest at Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla. The destination mall offers 50+ Lip-smacking cuisines at jaw-dropping prices, magical music performances and exhilarating experiences.

Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla is at it again. The destination mall has come up with a superlative way to keep the festivities rolling and food and beverage flowing. The fantabulous Food Fest, which will serve up a veritable smorgasbord of scintillating musical events, activities and offers alongside a high-octane foodacious carnival, is scheduled to satiate the palate - and the senses - from September 13th onwards, until the end of the month.

Food Fest offers another multifaceted dimension to the mall experience, besides the incredible shopping experience, with its bouquet of premium and luxury brands in fashion, beauty, skincare, home, décor and more. There are fun additions of evergreen entertainment options for adults and children - like plush movie experiences, rad gaming zones and sports hubs, spiffy salons, and soothing spas.

Treat for the taste buds

Food Fest offers fantastic pocket-friendly opportunities to treat your loved ones and yourself to elaborate meals at reasonable prices. The most titillating bit of news is its price: starting at Rs. 399 for a three-course extravaganza,

Most popular restaurants and bars are part of this carnival. So whether one wants to indulge in flavorful Indian cuisine at Punjab Grill, the savoury fare at Café Delhi Heights or experience the succulent touch of oriental dishes at the recently launched Shizusan, one can name it and one has it. The list is endless. Visitors can book their meal package on Dineout.

The Zest of Oktoberfest

As if that wasn't enough, the mall has created an additional weekend fiesta focused specifically on Oktoberfest (Sept 27th - 29th), at their massive European-themed, al fresco-styled activity space, Dublin Square.

A wooden hut designed with German influences adds a touch of authenticity to the revelry, beer stalls and food kiosks amp up the spirit of joie de vivre, and fun-tastic drinking games infuse even more jocularity into the party.

Complementing this carnival atmosphere are live performances by renowned artists and bands. Tickets for these euphoric experiences can be easily booked through BookMyShow's app or website.

Food + Fun = So 'Fwine'

But wait, the jazz doesn't stop there. People can enjoy live performances and shake a leg while dining at their favourite restaurants too. They can bring their families for a pleasurable evening of quizzes and trivia night.

There are fun activities planned at the favorite eateries throughout the month.

In a box:

Date

Event

Venue

18th September

Pub Quiz

The Irish house

20th September

Trivia Night

Coffee Culture

25th September

Trivia Night

Shizusan

27th September

Pub Quiz

Bar Bar

So whether one is a bona fide gourmand or a reveler at heart, make a beeline for Phoenix Marketcity Kurla this month and carouse in these feasts for the senses as the carnival awaits.

