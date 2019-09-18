Mphasis awarded US patent for AI system for cognitive analysis

Information technology solutions provider Mphasis on Wednesday announced it has been granted a US patent for its artificial intelligence system for tracking, managing and analyzing data from unstructured data sources

The patent relates to leveraging machine learning algorithms to analyze free text from a variety of communication channels including news and editorial articles, blogs, emails, consumer complaints, and social media, it said

The patented system uses natural language processing(NLP) algorithms to process the data in real-time, a theBengaluru-headquartered company specializing in cloud and cognitive services said in a statement.

