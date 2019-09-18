International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Mphasis awarded US patent for AI system for cognitive analysis

PTI Bengaluru
Updated: 18-09-2019 12:45 IST
Mphasis awarded US patent for AI system for cognitive analysis

Image Credit: Wikimedia

Information technology solutions provider Mphasis on Wednesday announced it has been granted a US patent for its artificial intelligence system for tracking, managing and analyzing data from unstructured data sources

The patent relates to leveraging machine learning algorithms to analyze free text from a variety of communication channels including news and editorial articles, blogs, emails, consumer complaints, and social media, it said

The patented system uses natural language processing(NLP) algorithms to process the data in real-time, a theBengaluru-headquartered company specializing in cloud and cognitive services said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

READ MORE ON : Mphasis
COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019