Cottonseed oil cake futures slide on weak demand

Cottonseed oil cake prices fell by Rs 22.5 to Rs 3,590 per quintal in futures trade on Wednesday as participants reduced their bets amid weak trend at the spot market.

Market players said sell-off by participants at the existing levels amid subdued trend at the market mainly weighed on cottonseed oil cake prices.

At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake to be delivered in September fell by Rs 22.5, or 0.62 per cent to Rs 3,590 per quintal in an open interest of 12,310.

