Hong Kong stocks slip ahead of U.S. Fed decision

Hong Kong stocks slipped on Wednesday, posting their third straight losing session as investors showed caution ahead of an expected U.S. interest rate cut.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.1%, to 26,754.12, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.2%, to 10,478.50. Both indexes fell for a third consecutive session.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is widely expected to lower key borrowing costs by 25 basis points on Wednesday. Meanwhile, investors also kept a keen eye on the latest developments in Sino-U.S. trade talks.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday his administration could seal a deal on trade with China before the U.S. presidential election, or an agreement could be reached the day after U.S. voters go to the polls. Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was up 0.06%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed down 0.18%.

The yuan was quoted at 7.0903 per U.S. dollar at 08:13 GMT, 0.01% firmer than the previous close of 7.0912. The top gainers among H-shares were ANTA Sports Products Ltd up 3.97%, followed by Longfor Group Holdings Ltd gaining 3.01% and China Taiping Insurance Holdings Co Ltd up by 1.65%.

The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd down 2.61%, China Petroleum & Chemical Corp down 2.26% and PetroChina Co Ltd down 1.62%. At the close, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 28.31% over Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)