Central Africa’s Regional Integration Strategy Paper introduced to boost AfCFTA

The Minister of the Economy, Planning and Administration of the Territory, also Governor of the African Development Bank for Cameroon, Alamine Ousmane Mey, opened this Monday, September 16 in Yaoundé, Cameroon, the workshop restitution of the Regional Integration Strategy Document of Central Africa, for the period 2019-2025 (DSIR-AC).

The restitution workshop gathered the ministers and governors of Chad and the Central African Republic – Issa Doubragne, Chadian Minister of Economy and Development Planning, Félix Moloua, Central African Minister of Economy, Planning and Cooperation, including Daniel Ona Ondo, President of the Central African Economic and Monetary Community (CEMAC), Ahmad Allam-Mi, Secretary General of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS), and Daniel Molongandzeyi, Director General integration into the Ministry of Planning, Statistics and Regional Integration of the Republic of Congo.

"It is with great hope, interest and attention that our countries and our communities welcome the new Regional Integration Strategy Paper of Central Africa, for the period 2019-2025, with the aim of accelerate integration in Central Africa," Alamine Ousmane Mey said, welcoming the publication of the new DSIR-AC 2019-2025.

"At the continental level, the objectives and pillars of the DSIR-AC are in line with those of the African Union in terms of integration. At the regional level, it takes into account ECCAS 'strategic vision for 2025 and CEMAC's regional economic program 2017-2021, "added the minister.

The Director General of the Central African Region at the African Development Bank, Ousmane Doré, said at the opening address that the new DSIR-AC 2019-2025 had been developed in a context of major institutional changes at the Bank, especially the advanced rapprochement of the regions through a decentralization now effective.

"This strategy to support regional integration takes into account the current socio-economic context of the region, its challenges and weaknesses, as well as its strengths and opportunities. He proposes to take advantage of the comparative advantages of the region, including its abundant forest and mining resources, its various ecological zones and its strategic geographical location," Ousmane Doré opined.

"Effective regional integration in Central Africa will, in addition, stimulate the development of national markets, increase trade and investment flows, mitigate institutional and infrastructural deficiencies, and spur transformation. For a more equitable and sustainable development, which will help reduce the factors of fragility," he continued.

"This new regional assistance document of the Bank for Central Africa was designed in close consultation with CEMAC, ECCAS, and the governments of the region, the private sector and development partners. With an indicative program of nearly 30 regional operations for a total amount of US $ 4.4 billion, its implementation will require a strengthened partnership," said Solomane Kone, Country Manager of the Bank in Cameroon.

The Regional Integration Strategy Paper for Central Africa for the period 2019-2025 covers seven countries: Cameroon, Congo, Central African Republic, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea, Democratic Republic of Congo and Chad. It responds to the priorities of the regional economic communities and their member countries.

The exchanges held during a round table organized for the occasion highlighted the requirement for the various stakeholders to appropriate the content of the Document adopted on March 28, 2019 by the Bank Group Executive Boards for the purpose of development, operationalization and acceleration of the regional integration agenda in Central Africa, in particular that of the effective implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

