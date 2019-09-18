Kerala to host homestay & rural tourism meet Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 18 (PTI): About 300 homestay providers from 12 states and 600 tour operators, travel agents and agencies are expected to take part in the third edition of the Homestays and Rural Tourism Travel meet to be held in Kochi from September 27. The three-day meet is being organised by the Kerala Homestay and Tourism Society (Kerala HATS) with the support of the Union Ministry of Tourism and the state department of Tourism.

State Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran would inaugurate the event, which would see the participation of MLAs, MPs and senior officials, a release said here on Wednesday. The tourism sector in the state is strugglingafter the recent flooding and the upcoming event is expected to revive the tourism prospects of the state and help woo more domestic and international tourists, the organisers said..

