MTDC upgrades 23 resorts to promote tourist destinations

Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) on Wednesday said it has upgraded 23 of its resorts in the state with an investment of around Rs 1 crore to encourage tourists and promote tourist destinations. "The revamping of 23 resorts in the state took around six months and was done in a budget of around Rs 1 crore," MTDC managing director Abhimanyu Kale told PTI here.

He said, there is a surge in the number of visitors including locals, travellers from other states as well as from foreign tourists, who are keen to visit the various destinations across Maharashtra. "MTDC puts a lot of impetus to manage and improve the infrastructure to meet global standards and hence we have taken the initiative to upgrade these properties. We have undertaken and successfully completed the project of revamping 23 resorts across the state," Kale added.

Further, he said that MTDC has also successfully completed take-over of 98 per cent of the restaurants linked with all the resorts across the state that were previously owned by private players. Maharashtra has some unexplored and attractive tourist destinations which consist of beaches, forts, hill stations, heritage and sanctuaries, he said adding that MTDC has its resorts located across Pune, Amravati, Aurangabad, Nagpur, Nashik, Ratnagiri and even Mumbai..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)