International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Business schedule for Thursday, Sep 19

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 19-09-2019 10:45 IST
Business schedule for Thursday, Sep 19

DELHI: * Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at International Galvanising Conference (0930 hrs)

* Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan at International Exhibition for Food and beverages (1100 hrs) * Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi to give National Geoscience Awards (1100 hrs)

* Skill Development Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey at CSR conference (1600 hrs) * Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari at India Manufacturing Show curtain raiser (1900 hrs)

* Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Minister Giriraj Singh to release Hand Book of Fisheries (1700 hrs) * CBDT Member at Assocham Tax Conference (1000 hrs)

* Google event (1000 hrs) * Manufacturers Association Of Information Technology to release report (1400 hrs)

* Dalmia Cement press conference (1400 hrs) * Packaging Association for Clean Environment press conference (1430 hrs)

MUMBAI:

* Microsoft-Eros press conference (1200 hrs) * ASCI annual general meeting (1615 hrs)

* RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das at Bloomberg event (1715 hrs).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019