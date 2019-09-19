The Latest Book by AiR is all About 'Busting the Myth that Love is Just a Kiss and Discovering the Truth that True Love is Bliss'

True Love is Bliss Not Just a Kiss -- Discover the Secret of True Love

The nineteenth book by AiR - Atman in Ravi - is designed to help people discover the true meaning of love and live a life of eternal peace, bliss and joy. Love, which is the source of joy and happiness, is not understood by the world. People think of love to be just physical, intellectual or emotional expression but this is not True Love. True Love is love from the Soul. It is Divine Love that manifests as love from the day one is born to the day one dies.

This new book talks about True Love manifested as a rainbow of seven colors, each color defining a different expression of love. Just as the Creator has created a dazzling rainbow from the White light, the Creator has also created the seven colors of human love. People tend to get dazzled by just one colour or expression of love rather than realizing the very source from which these seven colors of love refract. As described in the book, the seven colours of love are as follows:

Violet love is the love that is seen between kids and parents, brothers and sisters

Indigo is seen as the love that exists between friends Blue love is romantic love, experienced by most people in the world

Then there is self-love which is Green Yellow manifests as intellectual love when there is a bonding between people who are on the same frequency

Love in women is very often Orange emotional love. It may not be so passionate or physical but it's love as they see it And finally, comes passionate Red love which is the physical expression of love

The Greeks had spoken of these seven types of love centuries ago. They had also spoken of Agape or Love for God as one of the seven types of Love. Somehow, this had some pieces of the puzzle of True Love missing.

AiR says, "Unfortunately, people are so absorbed and fascinated by the rainbow of love, that they don't stop to see the very source of the seven colours that they experience throughout their life. If put together, the seven colours are nothing but the Soulful Divine Love - love that is White and from the divine soul. Due to ignorance, human beings suffer in love instead of living blissfully in it."

When asked about his new book, 'Why don't people live with True Love and enjoy the bliss?' AiR says, "People fail to realize that True Love is nothing but Divine Love. All religions talk of Liberation and Enlightenment but people continue to be prisoners of their own ego, mind, and body and thus suffer in love. They don't understand the true meaning of love and the bliss that True Love generates, ceases. Living with True Love is so blissful. One can love anybody knowing that the Soul they are loving is no different than the Soul that is they, themselves. We are all part of one Divine Consciousness, but we are not conscious of this Truth. In True Love, there is no expectation, just love that is pure and giving, love that is forgiving and understanding, and love that accepts and surrenders. Once we understand the meaning of True Love, we are no more attached to a body and mind. We realize that the body and mind are just like a garment, not the true identity of the one who is alive."

AiR – Atman or the Soul in Ravi, is an embodied Soul whose only mission in life is to help people realize the Truth. He was born in Bangalore on October 15, 1966. At a very young age, Ravi V. Melwani mastered the craft of business and became a very successful businessman who revolutionized retailing in India with the stores KidsKemp, Big KidsKemp, and Kemp Fort.

After making millions, he realized that life is not just about making money. He shut down his business at the age of 40, transformed his life to RVM, living by the RVM philosophy – Rejoice, Value Life, and Make a Difference. He started doing H.I.S. work – Humanitarian, Inspirational and Spiritual work. His mission was to 'Make a Difference' in this world before his journey was over.

As a part of the humanitarian initiative (http://airhumanitarianhomes.org/), a charitable hospital and charitable homes were set up. Today, over 600 homeless and suffering people are served and cared for in our destitute homes and provided with free shelter, food, clothing, and medical care.

A School of Inspiration was set up that inspired the lives of many people through motivating talks, inspirational books and videos, and thought-provoking quotes. A Shiva Temple (http:hivohamshivatemple.org/) was built in the year 1995 in Bangalore which is now known as the Shivoham Shiva Temple. AiR now believes that religion is just a kindergarten to Spirituality, and we all have to go beyond religion to truly realize God.

One day, his Guru provoked him to introspect: What is the purpose of life? Is life just meant to seek pleasures and to live and die without any purpose? What happens after death? Will we be reborn? Where is God? Several questions like these took him on a quest, a search for the Truth. He gave up his life of Achievement and Fulfilment in search of the final peak of life: Enlightenment.

After a few years of intense search in retreat, deep in the mountains, he realized that we are not this body or mind but the Divine Soul, the Atman. He metamorphosed to AiR - Atman in Ravi and gave up his entire life as RVM and started living as an instrument of God doing His Divine Will. AiR has dedicated his life to helping people realize the Truth.

With AiR's own Realization, he has authored several books, composed bhajans, blogs, quotes, poems and taken up several other initiatives that can direct people towards the Truth and eradicate the ignorance that they live in. His vision, now, is to help people to Ask, Investigate, and Realize the Truth.

