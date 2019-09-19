International Development News
Development News Edition
Guar seed futures fall on tepid demand

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 19-09-2019 12:47 IST
Guar seed futures traded lower by Rs 2 at Rs 4,123 per 10 quintal in futures trade on Thursday as participants reduced their portfolios in line with a weak trend in the physical market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed to be delivered in September fell by Rs 2, or 0.04 per cent, to Rs 4,123 per 10 quintal with an open interest of 5,880 lots.

Similarly, guar seed contracts for October delivery traded lower by Rs 12, or 0.29 per cent, to Rs 4,089 per 10 quintal with an open interest of 79,400 lots.

COUNTRY : India
