Bengaluru, Sep 19 (PTI) Following are today's

Following are today'sCommodities prices (All rates in Rs/quintal): Rice Fine 4400-5400: Medium 4400-4600: Jowar3000-4000: Jaggery Cube 4000-4200: Jaggery ball 4400-4800:Coriander Seed 7000-13000: Chillies fine 15000-18000: PotatoBig 1600-2100: Medium 900-1600: Onion Big 3400-4000: Medium2800-3400: Small 2000-2800: Tamarind 5600-10800: Garlic4700-9000: Horsegram 4000-4600: Wheat 2800-3200: Turmeric8000-13000: Turdhal 7600-9400: Greengramdhal 8000-8800: Blackgramdhal 5500-10000: Bengal Gramdhal 5500-6400: Mustard4500-5000: Gingely 13000-15000: Sugar 3200-3600: GroundnutSeed 10000-11000: Copra 17000-19000

Groundnut oil (10kg): 890-1350 Coconut oil (10kg):1850-2300 Gingely oil: 3000-3600 Ghee(5kg): 450-500.

