Socomec unveils new DIRIS Digiware S power metering, monitoring device for data centre

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] Sept 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Socomec reaffirms its expertise with the release of DIRIS Digiware S, a new measurement and monitoring solution (in addition to the existing version for AC installations), oriented for the data centre, industry, and commercial space. DIRIS Digiware has upgraded its functionalities while retaining the flexibility that has been the hallmark of the system in the past, together with ease of connection and configuration.

DIRIS Digiware as a complete solution is equipped with three new features in conjunction with a current sensor to simplify its use Virtual Monitor: for remote, real-time access to the status of protective devices throughout the installation, without additional hardware or wiring.

Preci Sense: ensures accurate measurements across the entire chain for timely and appropriate corrective action. AutoCorrect: provides automatic wiring check and correction of connection errors (function available offload).

Socomec, known for its innovation, developed an innovative module specially designed for the data centre which helps in power metering and monitoring with three integrated current sensors enabling the measurement of one three-phase or three single-phase circuits up to 63 A. New DIRIS Digiware S module

The Digiware S module is a measurement unit with three integrated current sensors for monitoring a three-phase circuit or three single-phase circuits up to 63 A. Positioned directly above or below the protective devices, they are associated with the DIRIS Digiware U voltage measurement module to measure consumption, and to monitor the electrical installation and the quality of the power supply.

It provides a high level of accuracy with inherent reliability and high-performance monitoring of the electrical parameters in one highly compact unit (50 per cent space saving). With its quick, no-fuss installation, the module allows immediate access to measurements and monitoring of the entire electrical panel, whether new or retrofit. We have three unique modules with integrated sensors for different applications

Functional Diagram The DIRIS Digiware S measurement module can be mounted upstream or downstream of the protective device solving issues of space constraints.

"Growing energy efficiency needs of critical building infrastructure necessitated an evolving research-oriented mindset, focussed on product innovation and user-friendliness that is precisely what Diris Digiware range of energy metering and monitoring devices is all about. Now, with Digiware S range, Socomec has once again proved its prowess in power monitoring space with an innovative design that offers our demanding customers a high level of accuracy with inherent reliability, simplified usage and enhanced aesthetics with an emphasis on optimised device footprint", said Sushil Virmani, Managing Director, Socomec Innovative Power Solutions. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

