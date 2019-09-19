International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Lebanon bank says U.S. sanctions forced it to disolve itself - statement

Reuters Beirut
Updated: 19-09-2019 16:11 IST
Lebanon bank says U.S. sanctions forced it to disolve itself - statement

Image Credit: Pixabay

Lebanon's Jammal Trust Bank said on Thursday it was forced to disolve itself after it was hit by U.S. sanctions last month.

"Despite its sound financial situation...and its full compliance with banking regulations, the (bank) was forced to take the decision to liquidate itself in full coordination with the central bank," it said in a statement.

Also Read: Lebanon cen.bank agrees to Jammal Trust bank request to liquidate itself - statement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

READ MORE ON : Lebanon central bank US
COUNTRY : Lebanon
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019