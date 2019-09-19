Marriott to hold event to extend glitz and glamour of global catwalk in SA

Marriott International's (Marriott.com) recently unveiled travel programme, Marriott Bonvoy, will be presenting all things couture through a unique, thoughtfully curated, member-only experience at an event created by Red Carpet Creative in collaboration with Runway Prestige New York. To be held at Cape Town Marriott Hotel Crystal Towers from 11th to 13th October 2019, the event extends the glitz and glamour of global catwalk into South Africa with a group of New York Fashion Week designers showcasing their creativity in the Mother City.

Built on the belief that travel enriches the world and connects people, Marriott Bonvoy offers access to an extraordinary portfolio of global brands in 132 countries and territories providing endless inspiration for members to keep traveling with passion and purpose. Under one set of unified benefits, Marriott Bonvoy simplifies rewards and offers members a holistic travel experience encompassing much more than a hotel stay.

One of the many sought-after benefits Marriott Bonvoy offers is unmatched access and special member-only experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments – the travel program's experiential platform – that allows members to bid for Moments that appeal to them with their Marriott Bonvoy points.

"Fashion is the universal language that speaks across cultural and geographic borders, inspiring passion and creativity and a sense of unique identity," said Neal Jones, Chief Sales, and Marketing Officer, Middle East and Africa, Marriott International. "Stepping up our experiences game, we are committed to giving our members more of what they love most – to travel with passion and purpose. Thoughtfully curated Marriott Bonvoy Moments, like this one, not only provide exclusive access to our members but also allow us to connect with them through their passions and make travel more meaningful."

Marriott Bonvoy Moments is currently featuring an exclusive experience that throws a spotlight on South Africa.

Tailored to fit the fashion lover

Marriott Bonvoy members have the opportunity to bid their points to see New York Fashion Week designers gracing the runway at Cape Town Marriott Hotel Crystal Towers, South Africa. Perfect for any fashionista, this experience includes two VIP tickets with backstage access to one of the rehearsals and a meet and greet with the designers.

The experience, which will be held on 11th October 2019, includes a one-night stay at the magnificent Cape Town Marriott Hotel Crystal Towers, nestled in the trendy Century City hub.

To secure your experience, log on to bit.ly/2lWQS3S.

With a rapidly growing member base in the country, South Africa continues to be a strategic growth market for the company. Previous experiences offered to Marriott Bonvoy members in South Africa include golfing at the award-winning 18-hole, Par 72 Championship Golf Course at African Pride Arabella Hotel & Spa, Autograph Collection; and a Braai Masterclass with Celebrity MasterChef South Africa Judge, Pete Goffe-Wood, at Protea Hotel Fire & Ice! by Marriott Cape Town.

(With Inputs from APO)