Manhattan Associates opens new facility in Bengaluru

Manhattan Associates Inc, atechnology leader in supply chain and omni- channel commerce,on Thursday said it has expanded and enhanced its Indianoperations with the opening of a new facility here

Over 1,400 Manhattan team members would be located inthe new 1.70-lakh square foot facility that was inaugurated onWednesday, said the NASDAQ-listed company

President and CEO of Manhattan Associates Eddie Capelsaid in a statement "this new office reflects Manhattanscommitment to providing our employees with a state-of-the-artwork environment and gives us ample room to grow as wecontinue to invest in this important region." PTI RSNVG NVG

