Manhattan Associates opens new facility in Bengaluru

PTI Bengaluru
Updated: 19-09-2019 16:25 IST
Manhattan Associates Inc, atechnology leader in supply chain and omni- channel commerce,on Thursday said it has expanded and enhanced its Indianoperations with the opening of a new facility here

Over 1,400 Manhattan team members would be located inthe new 1.70-lakh square foot facility that was inaugurated onWednesday, said the NASDAQ-listed company

President and CEO of Manhattan Associates Eddie Capelsaid in a statement "this new office reflects Manhattanscommitment to providing our employees with a state-of-the-artwork environment and gives us ample room to grow as wecontinue to invest in this important region." PTI RSNVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
