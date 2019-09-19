Nagarro Organizes Talent Search Examination to Award Educational Scholarships

Nagarro rolled out an annual 'Nagarro Talent Search' program to sponsor 100-120 students from economically backward sections every year

GURGAON, India, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nagarro, one of the leading IT consulting and services companies in the country, recently started an educational initiative, the Nagarro Talent Search Examination (NTSE), to support students belonging to economically weaker sections of the society. Through this initiative, this year, Nagarro awarded NTS scholarships to 120 students. These bright minds were picked from around 15 schools, adopted by Nagarro in the Palwal district of Haryana, India.

The first examination of the program was conducted on August 11, 2019. Around 600 students from Class 6th to 11th of various schools in Palwal took the test. The top 20% of students (120 of the 600) were awarded with a scholarship of 1 year by Nagarro. These children visited the Nagarro Gurugram office with their parents, where each one was awarded with a merit certificate.

About Nagarro Talent Search Examination

Nagarro Talent Search is a scholarship program that supports students belonging to the economically weaker sections of society. Nagarro will run this scholarship program every year and will sponsor 100-120 students annually.

Nagarro adopted the Palwal district in January 2019 and has made continuous efforts towards improving libraries in the district's schools. This year, Nagarro will also install solar lights in some of these schools.

Elaborating Nagarro's upcoming plans, Mr. Neeraj Chhibba (Vice President, Nagarro) said, "Through our focus on education of lesser privileged students, Nagarro has covered 14 schools already by providing basic amenities like fans, lights, solar panels, sports equipment, and IT infrastructure. Further, to encourage students from Class 6th onwards to take up studying in a big way, we have initiated a scholarship program for the top 120 students across these classes. With these initiatives, we have touched the lives of approximately 3000 students, with the eventual goal of reaching 40,000 students over the next few years."

About Nagarro

Nagarro drives technology-led business breakthroughs for industry leaders and challengers. When our clients want to move fast and make things, they turn to us. Today, we are 6,000 experts across 21 countries. Together we form Nagarro, the global services division of Munich-based Allgeier SE.

