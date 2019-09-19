Siemens Healthineers opens medical imaging manufacturing

Siemens Healthineers, a leader in medical technology, on Thursday opened medical imaging manufacturing facility in India here. The 5,000 square metres facility collocated with the company's R&D centre here offers solutions from diagnostic imaging to advanced therapies, the company said in a statement.

Siemens Healthineers will integrate manufacturing, technology and innovation functions at Bengaluru, it said. "Accordingly, the company has set up a new manufacturing facility that is collocated with its R&D centre to better leverage synergies while developing offerings aligned to the future needs of its customers," the statement added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)