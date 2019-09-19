Bengali artist Somnath Hore’s 1970s print fetches Rs 9 lakh at Prinseps' sale

Bengali sculptor and printmaker Somnath Hore’s "Wounds", which was part of his paper pulp print series from his experiments in the 1970s, fetched Rs 9 lakh at Prinseps' recent rare books and prints auction. "The work that represents themes of war, starvation and human suffering, carry resonance in today’s challenging climate," the auction house said in a statement.

The sale that achieved a total of Rs 47.26 lakh, also featured prints by leading modernists V S Gaitonde, Francis Newton Souza and M F Husain, all selling for well over their higher estimates. Husain’s Untitled (Figures With Tree) sold for Rs 3.84 lakh.

The colourful print reflects the artist's practice that often blends folk, tribal and mythological motifs to create vibrantly contemporary art forms.

The rare books sale that saw 52 lots from the estate of renowned collector Sunil Baboo go under the hammer, fetched a total of Rs 33.23 lakh. A particular interest was observed in the 1809 copy of Luis De Camoens' "The Lusiad Or The Discovery Of India". It sold for Rs 2.04 lakh.

The three volumes of the Portuguese epic poem, printed for Lackington, Allen and Co. London describes Vasco Da Gama's journey to India and had previously been owned by art collector Edward Cheney (1803-1884) of Badger Hall, in Shropshire county in England. Another highlight of the sale was James Grant’s "Cassell's History of India" that sold for Rs 66,000, over four times its initial estimate.

The 1876 book includes numerous engravings of various parts of India alongside James Grant's depiction of the history of India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)