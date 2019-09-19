DHL delivers Rugby World Cup 2019 to Japan

DHL Express, the world's leading express and logistics provider, has already accomplished the first mission as the Official Logistics Partner for Rugby World Cup 2019 in Japan. DHL has fulfilled the delivery of all necessities for the 20 participating unions, such as team equipment and training and technical gear. By the end of the tournament, DHL will have delivered over 67,000kg of team freight internationally as well as domestically across Japan, in addition to over 432,000 tickets to more than 140 countries.

John Pearson, Chief Executive Officer, DHL Express, said "As 'the world's most international company', DHL has a longstanding association with the game of rugby across the globe that spans much of the 50 years we have been in business. The sport is one of the fastest-growing in the world, and it exemplifies many of the elements that are critical to DHL's business: teamwork, speed, accuracy, precision and timing, passion, a commitment to excellence -- and the will to win. We are proud to be delivering logistics requirements for the third consecutive time for rugby's pinnacle event - Rugby World Cup 2019 - a tournament we have been involved with since 2011 as an Official Logistics Partner."

Race to RWC 2019 -- Two intrepid adventurers deliver the official match whistle by bike

The unique expedition started in February 2019, and since then, Ron Rutland and James Owens have crossed 27 countries in 7 and a half months to deliver the official referee's whistle to the opening match of Rugby World Cup 2019, taking place at Tokyo Stadium on 20 September. On their way from London to Tokyo, Ron and James have covered more than 20,000 km, through every type of climate and across every type of terrain, including the Himalayas. This remarkable quest was in support of raising awareness and donations to give disadvantaged children in Asia the opportunity to take part in sports and learn vital life skills through the rugby-for-development program 'ChildFund Pass It Back.' DHL supported both adventurers during this epic journey from day one, delivering spare parts and care packages, as well as providing security and cross-border advice.

Once in a lifetime opportunity for Match Ball Delivery children

As part of the enduring partnership between DHL and the game of rugby, the logistics provider enabled multiple opportunities across the globe for children to have the chance to deliver an official match ball at one of the matches at the Rugby World Cup 2019 in Japan. 25 countries, including all 20 participating unions, ran promotions to find the 48 lucky winners.