OPPO's 20x Zoom Powerhouse, Reno2, to go on Sale Across INDIA

OPPO India, today announced the sale of its latest Reno2 smartphone, starting from September 20, 2019. This, India first device, which is packed with a quad-camera setup with 20x Zoom, is priced at ₹ 36,990/-and will be available across offline stores as well as leading online platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart.

In line with their vision of delivering a phenomenal experience to customers, OPPO has introduced compelling offers to facilitate ease of buying. Customers can get up to 10% cashback on HDFC Debit/Credit Cards EMI transactions and consumer loans during the sales period. Additionally, customers can avail Zero Down payment EMI options on Bajaj Finserv.

Jio customers can enjoy 100% additional data on ₹198 and ₹299 plans with the OPPO Reno2. Vodafone Idea customers get ₹3750 Cashback & 250GB additional data with ₹255 recharge. Airtel users can get double data and unlimited calling with ₹249 recharge. Customers can also avail an additional 10% on exchange value from Instacash.

Users can also enjoy an additional discount of ₹3000 on the exchange of smartphones through Amazon and Flipkart. A 10% instant discount can also be availed on HDFC Debit card/credit cards EMI transactions within the first 3 days of the sale. The device will be available online at No cost EMI for 3,6 & 9 month.

Being appreciated for its sophisticated design and remarkable camera capabilities, the OPPO Reno2 ticks all the boxes in innovation and aesthetics. It is packed with a 48MP quad-camera setup that provides ultra-clear images. Along with this, the device features an Ultra Dark Mode for clear night shots even under zero light conditions and Ultra-Stable Video Mode for super-steady videos on the go. At the front, the smartphone comes with OPPO's much talked about 16MP shark fin rising camera. The Reno2 is available in 8+256GB storage variant for superior performance and will be sporting two exciting colors - Luminous Black and Ocean Blue. The smartphone supports VOOC 3.0 flash charge backed by a massive 4000 mAh battery for uninterrupted user experience.

