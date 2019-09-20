Snapdeal registers 1,100 sellers from Assam

E-commerce platform Snapdeal has expanded its merchandise by including vendors from Assam for offering a wider choice to nearly 70 million users, who visit the portal every month, an official said. Emphasizing Assams importance in the internet market place, Rajnish Wahi, Snapdeal senior vice president (corporate affairs and communications), said here on Thursday, the platform has registered 1,100 sellers from Assam focussing on fashion apparel, lampshades, handbags and bamboo products.

"We are proud to be a trusted platform for enterprising sellers from Assam, many of whom ship fashion garments, fashion accessories and other products representing the state's unique and vibrant culture to buyers all over the country," Wahi said. Silk sarees in wildlife prints and sarees in traditional designs from Assam are also popular with buyers in various parts of the country, he said.

Speaking on the advantages of buyers in the e- retail market platform, Wahi said, "Snapdeal's vast catalog has democratized access, buyers from all parts of Assam can now buy any product with the same convenience as that of a buyer in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru or Kolkata. The bazaars of India have indeed come online through Snapdeal." Wahi claimed Snapdeal to be the country's largest value-focused e-commerce marketplace in the retail sector. India's retail business segment is currently worth Rs 56 lakh crore, which will be worth Rs 138 lakh crore by 2025, he added.

Mentioning that the share of online shopping in the total retail business is only about 2-3 percent, it is expected to grow to 10 percent 2025, he said. "The online market in India is likely to be worth Rs 14 lakh crore in the next 6-7 years, from the current level of approx Rs 2.8 lakh crore," he said.

In the country, only 10 percent of the retail is in the organized sector, while 90 per is in the unorganized sector, Wahi said. In the last two years, the e-commerce platform has added more than 60,000 new vendor partners, who have added over 50 million new listings in the marketplace.

"The soaring numbers are due to its structured, well- planned, deep engagement with vendor-partners in establishing an assorted portfolio of products, relevant for buyers. More than 70 million users visit Snapdeal every month, browsing and buying from its vast and varied catalog," Wahi added.

