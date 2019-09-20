Crude oil futures fall on low demand

Crude oil futures fell 0.05 percent to Rs 4,174 per barrel on Friday after speculators booked profits at existing high levels amid subdued spot demand. Crude oil for delivery in October was trading lower by Rs 2, or 0.05 percent, at Rs 4,174 per barrel with a business volume of 26,407 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

The oil for delivery in November, however, gained Re 1, or 0.02 percent, to Rs 4,177 per barrel in 182 lots. Crude oil prices firmed up globally with the global benchmark Brent gaining 0.40 percent at USD 64.66 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate by 0.83 percent at USD 58.61.

