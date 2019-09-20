International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Crude oil futures fall on low demand

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 20-09-2019 13:40 IST
Crude oil futures fall on low demand

Image Credit: Flickr

Crude oil futures fell 0.05 percent to Rs 4,174 per barrel on Friday after speculators booked profits at existing high levels amid subdued spot demand. Crude oil for delivery in October was trading lower by Rs 2, or 0.05 percent, at Rs 4,174 per barrel with a business volume of 26,407 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

The oil for delivery in November, however, gained Re 1, or 0.02 percent, to Rs 4,177 per barrel in 182 lots. Crude oil prices firmed up globally with the global benchmark Brent gaining 0.40 percent at USD 64.66 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate by 0.83 percent at USD 58.61.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019