Guar gum futures up on export demand

Guar gum prices rose by Rs 2 to Rs 8,375 per five quintal in futures trade on Friday amid strong export demand at the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum contracts for October delivery traded higher by Rs 2, or 0.02 per cent, at Rs 8,375 per five quintal with an open interest of 57,320 lots.

Guar gum for November delivery also rose by Rs 14, or 0.17 per cent, to Rs 8,131 per five quintal mirroring an open interest of 13,260 lots.

