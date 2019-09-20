Guar seed futures fall on weak demand

Guar seed prices fell by Rs 11 to Rs 4,140 per 10 quintal in futures market on Friday on liquidation of holdings by operators in line with a weak market trend. Marketmen attributed the downward trend in guar seed futures to thin demand at the spot market amid increasing supplies from growing regions.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed contracts for September delivery fell by Rs 11, or 0.26 per cent, to Rs 4,140 per 10 quintal depicting an open interest of 2,250 lots. Similarly, the contract for most-traded October delivery shed by Rs 13.5, or 0.33 per cent, to Rs 4,116 per 10 quintal with an open interest of 75,200 lots.

