PTI New Delhi
Updated: 20-09-2019 15:48 IST
Moody's says corporate tax cut too boost net income of cos

Image Credit: ANI

Moody's Investors Service on Friday said the government's move to cut corporate tax rate will boost the net income of Indian firms and is a credit positive move. "The Government of India's decision to reduce base corporation tax to 22 percent from 30 percent will boost the net income of Indian corporates and is credit positive," said Vikas Halan, senior vice president, corporate finance group, Moody's Investors Service.

He said the extent of the final impact on credit profiles of Indian corporates will depend on "whether they utilize the surplus earnings for reinvestment in the business, debt reduction or high shareholder returns."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
