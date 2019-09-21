Web Click India Wins 'Best Digital Marketing Company in India' Award

Web Click India, a blooming Website Designing Company in India won the award for the Best Digital Marketing Company in India at the Millennium Brilliance Awards 2019, on 16th September 2019 held in Bangkok, Thailand.

The award was presented to Mr. Gunjan Singh, the founder and CEO of Web Click India by Bollywood Diva, Kangana Ranaut at the Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen's Park, Thailand. Having served more than 1,000 projects worldwide, the company has helped well-reputed brands and small start-ups alike, to dominate the digital domain; establishing goodwill and drive huge digital opportunities. The Millennium Brilliance Awards is an invite-only event, held annually, for rewarding the high-fliers and go-getters from different sectors of the industry. The gala ceremony was intended to bring together elite entrepreneurs under one roof.

The glamorous event held in Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen's Park, Thailand in the presence of over 200 distinguished people and celebrities had Bollywood Diva Kangana Ranaut as the chief guest. Celebrity Anchor Miss Simran Ahuja also graced the occasion as the host of the evening. A day before the event, a lavish cruise party was organized in honor of the guests in attendance.

The Millennium Brilliance Awards 2019, aimed to panegyrize Digital Marketers and dynamic entrepreneurs from different sectors of the industry for their work. Bagging the award was a tremendous achievement for the company, finishing above numerous successful companies.

"It's a moment of pride for not just me but for every person working behind the scene, to receive this prestigious award. We are grateful to Millennium Brilliance Awards 2019 for acknowledging our worth and prompting us to perform better than before, in designing and digital marketing realm. There is a cut-throat competition in the domain, and to be chosen as one of the Best Digital Marketing Companies in India, which we are, is a great accomplishment without any doubt. This award means we're doing the right things when it comes to offering bespoke services to clients that garner long-lasting results and 100% client satisfaction. Since discovered, we've concentrated on sustainable growth that's fuelled by innovation and our expertise. In the day-by-day rising digital sphere, we are looking forward to exploring more challenges and solutions thereof." said Mr. Gunjan Singh, the CEO of Web Click India.

Incepted back in 2014, Web Click India, a leading Website Development Company in India, engages in serving impeccable services including Website Designing, Website Development, Website Hosting, Website Redesigning, Portal Development, Ecommerce Designing, SEO/SMO, Content Marketing, Digital Marketing and more to its patrons around the globe. The company has proved its mantle over the years and today has become one of the Best SEO Companies in the country.

Awards and Achievements by Web Click India in the Past:

• Awarded As Best Web Developer Organization Of The Year in Global Business Award 2017, New Delhi by Huma Qureshi

• Awarded As Best Professional Web Designing Company In India in National Excellence Award 2018, by Zeenat Aman in an event held at New Delhi

• Won Most Professional Web Marketing Company Of The Year in Millennium Brilliance Award 2018, Jaipur, Rajasthan, honored by Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra

• Awarded As The Young Entrepreneur Of The Year in Global Business Award 2018, New Delhi by renowned B-town face Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

• Awarded As Most Professional Web Designing And Web Promotion Company In India, Global Service Excellence Award 2018, New Delhi by one of Bollywood's most ravishing personalities, Soha Ali Khan

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)