Marks and Spencer Group PLC: Announcement Regarding Chief Financial Officer Succession

Marks & Spencer Group PLC says Humphrey Singer, Group Chief Financial Officer, has decided to leave business. Marks & Spencer Group PLC says succession process is underway for CFO role.

