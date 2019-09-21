NMDC asksshould focus on increasing iron ore production: Pradhan Hyderabad, Sep 21 (PTI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday said public sector miner NMDC, one of the largest mining companies in India, should focus on increasing iron ore production. This will help in keeping prices in check and ensuring equitable supply of raw material to all steel producers, a NMDC press release quoted the Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Minister of Steel as saying.

Pradhan visited the head office of NMDC Limited here and met NMDC Chairman and Managing Director N Baijendra Kumar, Directors and employees of the company and reviewed its performance in presence of Union Minister of State for Home GKishanReddy. Pradhan also asked NMDC to carry out sustainable and responsible mining using digital means.

The Minister directed that the execution and commissioning of the ongoing projects especially NMDC Iron and Steel Plant (NISP) should be monitored regularly so that it can be completed on priority, the release said. Pradhan also reviewed the Slurry Pipeline Project of NMDC.

Earlier, NMDC CMD Baijendra Kumar, apprised Pradhan about NMDC's performance. He also informed about progress of ongoing projects and assured that best efforts are put to ensure maximising productivity and profitability of the company.

Binoy Kumar, Secretary (Steel), Rasika Chaube, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Steel, functional directors of NMDC, senior officials of Ministry of Steel and NMDC were present during the meeting, the release added..

