Central Bank of India on Saturday said it will raise up to Rs 1,000 crore through basel-III complaint bonds, a BSE filing said.

"The capital raising committee of the bank at their meeting held today approved the proposal to raise...Basel III tier bonds with call option for an amount up to Rs 500. Basel III tier bonds without call option for an amount up to Rs 500 crore," the filing said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)