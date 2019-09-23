UPDATE 1-French utility EDF warns of 24-hour strike starting Monday

French utility EDF said it had received notice of a 24-hour strike starting later on Monday, called by one of its main trade unions and due to coincide with nationwide stoppages over pension reforms in France.

The state-controlled utility did not specify if the strike, called by the hard-left CGT and starting at 1900 GMT, would curb electricity generation. A spokesman for CGT said the 24-hour walkout was part of nationwide action by unions in several sectors against the government's pension reform, and would likely have less impact than a Sept. 19 strike which cut power generation by over 10%.

The Sept. 19 strike, which had been called by four EDF unions, was a protest over plans to restructure EDF. The unions have said they will call another strike if the government does not drop the plan by Oct. 10. Tuesday's protests over pension reform are expected to hit schools, public transport, and hospitals and courts.

President Emmanuel Macron's government plans to merge France's 42 pension systems into a single points-based system. Several professions fear they will lose out and have called for a nationwide strike following a Sept. 16 protest.

