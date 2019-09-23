KTM plans 4-5 new launches over 12 months; rolls out Duke 790

Austria's sports bike-maker KTM, which on Monday launched a super bike here, plans to roll out four-five models more, including some all-new ones over the next 12 months. Since 2008 Bajaj Auto controls over 49 percent in KTM, which is the largest motorcycle brand in Europe. KTM entered the country in 2012 with the Duke 200 under an alliance with Bajaj Auto and has since then gone onto become the largest market for the brand now.

"Over the next about 12 months, one can expect four- five launched from us, which will be a mix of both new models and upgrades," Bajaj Auto president for probiking Sumeet Narang said. The super-premium bike segment stands around 7,500 units annually and accounts for just 1 percent of the total super-sports bike market, he said without disclosing the volume KTM is targeting from the new launch.

"The super-premium motorcycle segment (800 CC and above) here has been picking up steam over the past few years, backed by a growing performance biking culture," he said and claimed around 34 percent of the probiking segment with its super-sports segment logging in 40 percent volume growth over the same period last year. Bookings for the Duke 790, which is the first since the launch of Duke 125 last November, will be assembled at the Chakan facility.

The Duke 790 will initially be sold only in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Surat, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai and Guwahati, he said. He said KTM also plans to launch the Adventure 390 but refused to share a timeline.

KTM currently sells the Duke 125, 200, 250 and 390 models, RC 125, 200 and 390, and has presence across 365 cities with 460 stores. Supersports bike segment has been growing at an annualised growth at a rate of 24 percent since last six-seven years while KTM has been growing at 44 percent during this period, said Naragng.

Last fiscal it sold 50,000 super-sports bike as against 46,000 units in the year-ago period, he said, adding "with this, India has become the largest market for KTM across the world." PTI IAS BEN BEN.

