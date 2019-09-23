Few institutions have taken steps for AI learning: Study

A mere one-third of education institutions in the Asia Pacific region has initiated measures for Artificial Intelligence (AI) learning, reveals a study by Microsoft Asia and IDC Asia/Pacific. It was released on the sidelines of the Sixth Asian Summit on Education and Skills, a three-day event in Bengaluru starting from Monday.

"Only 32 percent of education institutions in the Asia Pacific have embarked on their AI journey," said Larry Nelson, Regional General Manager Education, Microsoft Asia at the release of the study titled, 'Future-ready Skills: Accessing APAC Education Sectors Use of AI.' "We found that three out of four education leaders agree that AI will be able to drive competitiveness in the next three years," he said. As many as 207 education leaders and 150 education staff from the education sector participated in the study.

The study found that the education sector in the Asia Pacific is currently lagging in data, strategy and investment as well as a culture when compared to Asia Pacifics overall AI readiness. It also evaluated the three skills, which will face a shortage of supply in the next three years.

These three skills are IT skills and programming, digital skills and quantitative, analytical and statistical skills. Larry opined that the top business drivers for education leaders will adopt AI, include better student engagement, higher funding and accelerate innovation.

According to the study, institutions, which have adopted AI, have been witnessing improvements in the range of 11 percent to 28 percent today in areas such as higher funding, accelerated innovation, higher competitiveness, improve efficiency and better student engagement.

