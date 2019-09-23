Business briefs 2

Log 9 Spill Containment, a company specialising in oil and chemical spill containment or absorbent solutions, on Monday said it has raised Rs 4 crore in funding from angel investors Renjit Shinto and Omkar Ghaisas. A major portion of the pre series-A funding will be used to set up a new, state-of-the-art production facility in Navi Mumbai for the manufacturing of its existing product portfolio, a statement said.

The funds will also be used for development of new products in industrial spill and other domains, it added.

* * * * SpeakIn gets funding from Homage Ventures

* SpeakIn on Monday said it has received funding from Homage Ventures, which is backed by OYO CEO South Asia Aditya Ghosh. With the funding - the details of which were not disclosed- SpeakIn will launch an "Expert Platform", a statement said.

Homage Ventures has interests in other consumer brands such as Slurrp Farm and Blue Tokai, it added. SpeakIn is a tech-enabled network of experts with over 15,000 illustrious names across over 500 genres. These experts are made accessible for one-on-one discussions and as speakers for events and conferences among other forums.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)