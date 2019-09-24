Guar gum futures fall on low demand

Guar gum prices fell by Rs 32 to Rs 7,765 per five quintal in futures trade Tuesday as operators cut down their positions amid low demand. Marketmen said trimming of bets by participants, following a weak trend at the spot market on subdued export demand from oil drilling industries pulled down guar gum prices.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum contracts for September delivery traded lower by Rs 32, or 0.41 per cent, at Rs 7,765 per five quintal with an open interest of 52,260 lots. Guar gum contracts for October delivery also shed Rs 28, or 0.35 per cent, to Rs 7880 per five quintal, mirroring an open interest of 18095 lots.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)