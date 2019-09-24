Tourism Minister gives best wishes to all exhibitors at ITM 2019 exhibition

The Union Minister of State for Culture and Tourism (Independent Charge), Shri Prahlad Singh Patel inaugurated the exhibition of India Tourism Mart (ITM) 2019 in New Delhi today. The Ministry of Tourism and the Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism and Hospitality (FAITH) have jointly organized this Mart. Over 240 international delegates from 51 countries and 160 exhibitors from across the country are taking in the part in the second edition of ITM.

During the visit to the exhibition, Shri Prahlad Singh Patel gave his best wishes to all the exhibitors. Minister visited all the stalls in the exhibition and appreciated their efforts. The Union Minister said that this is a great platform for the trade and hospitality service providers to interact and conduct business with their counterparts from overseas.

FAITH is the apex organization of important trade and hospitality associations of the country and will drive the event, with support of the Ministry of Tourism, with the objective of positioning the tourism destinations and products of the country in international source markets. This is the second edition of the Mart being organized on lines of major international travel marts held annually in countries across the world. The Mart will provide a platform at the national level for trade and hospitality service providers in the country to interact and conduct business with their counterparts from overseas.

On this occasion Tourism Secretary Shri Yogendra Tripathi; DG Tourism Smt. Meenakshi Sharma; Chairman FAITH Shri Nakul Anand; Chairman ITM 2019 Shri Subhash Goel and other senior officers of Ministry of tourism were present.

(With Inputs from PIB)