Saudi Arabia's cabinet on Tuesday renewed the kingdom's call for the international community "to put a limit" to what it described as Iran's agressive behaviour and "sabotage acts", the state Saudi Press Agency reported. The world's top oil exporter has said preliminary indications show Iran was to blame for the Sept. 14 attacks on Saudi oil facilities, rejecting a claim of responsibility by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group. Tehran denies involvement.

SPA quoted King Salman as saying at the cabinet meeting that the attack represented a "dangerous escalation".

