Adani Enterprises incorporates Adani Guwahati International Airport

Adani Enterprises said on Tuesday it has incorporated a new company called Adani Guwahati International Airport Ltd to diversify business operations. The new company will carry out operations and maintenance related activities of Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport located at Assam's capital city. It is yet to start business operations, said Adani Enterprises in a statement.

Last month, the group added another revenue stream by entering the airports space and had set up a new company called Adani Airports Ltd. The mission of Adani Airports is to acquire, promote, operate, maintain, develop, design, construct, upgrade, modernise, renovate, expand and manage airports in India and abroad.

In February, the Adani Group won a mandate to run all six government-owned airports that were put up for privatisation. It bagged a 50-year contract for the operation, management and development of airports in Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram and Mangaluru to become the third-largest private airport operator after GMR Group and GVK Group. The six airports together handled 30 million passengers -- 23.6 million domestic and 6.4 million international -- last fiscal year, marking a growth of 22 per cent over the previous year. Last November, the government had cleared the privatisation of these six airports under the Airports Authority of India on public-private partnership model.

The Adani Group is an integrated business conglomerate in India which consists of six publicly traded companies with combined revenues of 13 billion dollars (about Rs 90,000 crore). (ANI)

