Centum Electronics opens Rs 50 cr space facility in Bengaluru

Centum Electronics on Tuesday opened a Rs 50 crore new space facility here. It was inaugurated by Chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation K Sivan, the Bangaluru-based diversified electronics company said in a statement.

The new brownfield facility will create 250 new jobs, CMD of Centum Group, Apparao Mallavarapu said. Centum is a leading electronics industry partner for ISRO and is involved in the design, development, qualification and productionisation of electronic modules, subsystems and systems for multiple applications in satellites and aunch vehicles, Mallavarapu said.

"Keeping in mind the growing number of missions of ISRO, we have made significant investments to ensure we can deliver products with the right quality, technology and in required quantities to be a trusted partner for ISRO," he said..

