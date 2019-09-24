Trai wants telcos to build consensus on call timer as interim measure: Sources

Telecom regulator Trai want warring operators to arrive at a mutually acceptable solution over the dispute related to call ring duration until it concludes a formal consultation on the matter, according to sources. According to multiple sources privy to recent discussions between the regulator and telecom operators, Jio has informed Trai that it is willing to raise its call ringing time to 25 seconds (from 20 seconds currently), after incumbent operator Airtel approached the regulator complaining that the latest entrant slashed its ring time to prompt callback on its network and allegedly pocket the interconnect usage charges (IUC) payouts.

Sources in Trai said that Jio has written to the regulator informing that it will maintain 25-second ring time, and that the regulator has not received any further complaints in the matter from rival operators following this. However, a senior Airtel official maintained that the company has not formally been informed about Jio's decision, which in any case is unacceptable to it. The official said that during the said meeting older operators were of the view that the call ringing time must not be less than 30 seconds.

A mail sent to both Jio and Airtel on the issue remained unanswered. The Airtel official said the company did not approach TRAI afresh on the matter after the last meeting because it has already registered its complaint and is awaiting the regulator's directions.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has made it clear that mutually agreed duration for ringtime, once decided, should be adhered to, in order to ensure that the customers do not undergo any inconvenience by failing to respond to calls in a given time. TRAI through multiple rounds of meetings sought to find a middle ground on the issue till such time it concludes an ongoing discussion paper on the matter.

Minutes of the recent meeting called by TRAI mentions that almost all telecom service providers except Reliance Jio agreed for configuring timer value as 30 seconds, while Jio requested to keep the timer value at 25 seconds. "In the meeting, TRAI informed that consultation with various stakeholders on the issue will be done in due course of time. However to address the impact of changes till the time consultation process is over and a decision is taken, all TSPs were requested to come to a consensus to configure uniform values for ringing time durations...In case TSPs fail to build consensus on uniform timer value and configure in their networks, as an interim measure, TRAI would be forced to issue directions to comply with the instructions to safeguard the interest of the consumers," said the minutes dated September 13.

TRAI, last week, came out with a discussion paper on 'Duration of alert for the called party' where it had asked operators to comment and submit counter comments by September 30, and October 7, respectively. The regulator has sought the industry's views to discover appropriate duration for a call to ring in a bid to ensure optimal usage of network and spectrum resources.

Since the consultation process of TRAI goes through written submissions followed by open house, the final view of the matter is unlikely to come before November even by the most optimistic estimates. "Till such time the consultation is formally concluded, they have to adhere to common agreed value," the TRAI source said.

