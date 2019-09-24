Tier 3 market growing more than average country rate: Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies on Tuesday said tier 3 consumer PC segment is growing at a higher rate than the average market pace of the country. "Tier 3 market is growing more than the average country rate," Rajkumar Rishi, VP and MD, Consumer and Small Business, Dell Technologies India said.

He was speaking on sidelines of an event to launch 12 new PC products of Dell across XPS, Inspiron, Alienware, and Dell G Series portfolio. In India's traditional PC market, inclusive of desktop, notebook, and workstation, 3.4 million units have been shipped, recording 49.2 percent year-on-year growth in the second quarter of 2019. However, the consumer PC market declined by 14 percent year-on-year, according to market research firm IDC.

"Onus is on a brand like us to reach out to them. We make sure that all promotions are equally available in tier-3 towns," Rishi said. He also said Dell is reaching out to schools in small towns for gaming as well as to schools to train them on using PC for education.

The company has 680 exclusive Dell stores and has the plan to add another 100 stores. Dell-branded stores help customers choose desired PC configuration online and products is delivered to the consumer at their home, he added. "Offline to online is more important for tier 3 towns. Penetration is quite very low there. It makes business sense for us to have more initiatives," Rishi said.

